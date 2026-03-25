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NBC has found its Sunday Night Baseball theme song, and it’s going country.

The Zac Brown Band will star in NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball show open, according to Sports Business Journal’s Richard Deitsch. The open debuts April 12, airing on NBC and Peacock ahead of the Guardians-Braves game at 7 p.m. ET, then before every Sunday night game for the rest of the season.

With NBC clearly trying to create a bit of brand synergy between its Sunday night properties, the network is milking a template that taps a recognizable recording artist to deliver a custom open that serves as the weekly signal to viewers that the biggest game on the schedule is about to start. NBC now has that across all three of its Sunday night sports properties, year-round. That means the country music group will serve in a role similar to Carrie Underwood, who records the opening number for Sunday Night Football, and Lenny Kravitz, who did the same for the NBA’s return to NBC.

Tapping a celebrity musician for a theme song is nothing new, and it’s not new for the Zac Brown Band, either. The three-time Grammy Award-winning band already saw its “Give it Away” be chosen as this year’s anthem for CBS/TNT’s coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Whether or not you’re already sick of hearing the March Madness anthem, a preview of the new Sunday Night Baseball anthem will air during Thursday night’s Diamondbacks-Dodgers game on NBC, per Deitsch.

Thursday will be the first time baseball has aired on NBC in primetime since 2000