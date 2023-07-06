The New York Yankees’ home game Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles had a scary 17-minute delay in the fifth inning. That delay came after YES camera operator Pete Stendel, positioned in the camera well by the first base dugout, was hit in the head by an errant throw from Orioles’ shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

After that, Stendel was attended to by medical personnel and eventually taken off the field. He flashed a peace sign to the crowd as he was helped off. YES (which produced Wednesday’s broadcast, which was aired on Amazon Prime in the Yankees’ territory) told media Wednesday night that Stendel was conscious and undergoing evaluation in hospital. Here’s video of the play, from Matthew Keys of The Desk:

Some scary moments during a match between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees on Wednesday after YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel was struck in the head by the ball. (Video: Prime Video / MLB) pic.twitter.com/7eDppP9MC7 — TheDesk.net (@TheDeskDotNet) July 6, 2023

Alternate angle of the errant throw that struck YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel during the matchup between the Orioles and the Yankees on Wednesday. (Video: MASN/MLB) pic.twitter.com/iRQNeAoVZe — TheDesk.net (@TheDeskDotNet) July 6, 2023

Mike Fitzpatrick of The Associated Press got some notable quotes from Orioles’ and Yankees’ players and managers afterwards:

“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he’s doing all right,” Henderson said following his team’s 6-3 victory. “My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.” …“It was good to see him obviously coherent and obviously raise his hand,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It was very scary. … Just hope he’s OK.” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde also said it was a frightening scene that was “awful” to be a part of. “He gave the peace sign coming off the field but that was tough to watch and hopefully he’s OK,” Hyde said.

Stendel also works for SNY, and their accounts sent him some good wishes Wednesday night:

Best wishes for our friend, Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw at tonight's Yankees game. Pete also works the roaming camera on our SNY broadcasts. — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 6, 2023

Sending all the best to our guy Pete Stendel ? pic.twitter.com/La89sI6s1y — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 6, 2023

Our best goes out to Stendel and his family and friends.

