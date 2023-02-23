One month after parting ways with WFAN, Sweeny Murti announced his next gig. Murti will be joining MLB in a social media role.

Murti tweeted the news Thursday morning, one day after Justin Shakil was announced as the leading candidate to fill his void at WFAN.

“In this unique multimedia role, I will join MLB’s amazing social media editorial team and work with the talented content team to develop new podcasts and other projects,” Murti tweeted. “This is a phenomenal opportunity that will allow me to help promote this wonderful game and tell the stories that bring its great players and personalities closer to you.

“Over the last month, I have been overwhelmed by supportive messages from friends, colleagues, and fans. It was truly a humbling experience and I can only offer you my heartfelt gratitude.”



Referring to the last month as a “humbling experience” leads to the assumption that Murti did not have his next gig lined up when he exited WFAN after 30 years at the station. According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Murti probably could have stayed with WFAN in a part-time role, but the longtime Yankees reporter opted to move on instead.

Murti worked as a WFAN producer from 1993-2001, before taking on the role of Yankees reporter in 2001. Last year, Murti even had the opportunity to fill-in for John Sterling as the Yankees radio play-by-play voice for a game.

“I was lucky to have one dream job at WFAN,” Murti said in his announcement. “And now I feel so fortunate to begin a second one at Major League Baseball.”

[Sweeny Murti]