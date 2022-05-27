MLBBy Joe Lucia on

If you clicked over to the Twitter accounts of the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night looking for coverage of their game against each other, you came across something different.

Both teams tweeted the same statement at the start of the game, saying there would be no game coverage this evening and both teams would “offer facts about the impacts of gun violence.”

Each team’s Twitter feed then followed the same pattern: tweeting a fact, along with a relevant source link.

For example…

This clearly isn’t something you see every day from sports teams, and will inevitably ruffle the feathers of people who demand that sports remain detached from reality. But in the aftermath of the most recent shooting, we’ve seen plenty of people in the sports world not stick to sports, so it’s not as if these two teams are on an island this week.

