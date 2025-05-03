Photo Credit: YES Network

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells has generally received rave reviews from media members and fans alike for his performance on the field over the course of his three-year tenure in the Bronx. But when it comes to Wells’ taste in food, Jeff Nelson had some criticisms in store during Saturday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last month, Wells started an Instagram page dedicated to rating burritos in a similar light to what we see from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy with his pizza reviews. And Yankees fans have rushed to support Wells’ new page, already reaching over 80,000 followers.

This prompted the Yankees to actually allow Wells to taste three different burritos. Whichever burrito he ended up liking most would end up being added to the Yankee Stadium menu starting on Saturday.

Ultimately, Wells ended up choosing a breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Maple City fries, cheddar jack cheese, and chipotle aioli, which is now called the “Wells Favurrito.”

During the second inning of Saturday’s matchup between the Yankees and the Rays, Jeff Nelson tried the new addition to the Yankee Stadium menu. And unfortunately, he was far from impressed, which he wasn’t afraid to admit when questioned by Michael Kay and Yankees sideline reporter Meredith Marakovits.

“Did you like it?” asked Marakovits.

“Oh… They did film this,” replied Nelson. “I did try it. I needed to dip it into the sauce.”

“That face tells it all,” added Kay. “That’s not exactly rave. That was not your favorito.”

“Glad it wasn’t a flavurrito, cause it didn’t have a lot of it,” added Nelson.

At least Nelson tried the burrito, which is more than Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Jim Palmer can say about chicken wings… But still, it was far from a stellar review for the new Yankee Stadium food item.

Fortunately, Nelson did at least get to compliment Austin Wells for his play on the field on Saturday, as he would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning off of Zack Littell. Though this wouldn’t be enough for the Yankees, who would go on to lose the game 3-2.

Based on Nelson’s review and the fact that the Yankees are now 0-1 in games where the “Wells Favurrito” is sold, perhaps the team should rethink their new food item…