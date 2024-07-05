Credit: YES Network

New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay and analyst Paul O’Neill pulled off a textbook example of an announcer jinx in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Introducing the Reds’ defensive lineup in the first inning, Kay noted that center fielder Will Benson is a defensive liability.

“Benson in center field had minus six Defensive Runs Saved,” Kay said. “(Jonathan) India at second, he has minus 10 Defensive Runs Saved. This is not a good defensive team, Paul.”

O’Neill, agreed.

“We were talking about that yesterday, and they actually made some good plays yesterday,” the former Yankees outfielder said. “So in this series, they’ve been OK, but over the year, way below average.”

On the very next pitch, Yankees slugger Juan Soto sent a drive to deep center. Benson raced back and made a great catch just before crashing into the wall.

“Benson back … on the track … at the wall … he makes the play!” Kay called.

This is incredible. The Yankees broadcast was talking about how Will Benson isn’t a good defender and how the Reds are bad defensively. The first pitch after they said it? Will Benson robs Juan Soto. #Reds pic.twitter.com/uHS7DeAokH — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) July 5, 2024

“What a play by Benson, after we just said, minus six Defensive Runs Saved,” Kay said.

“Michael, you are a reverse jinx,” O’Neill joked. “You’re the best at it.”

What’s ironic about this whole situation is Kay recently made it clear he’s tired of hearing fans talk about announcer jinxes. On The Michael Kay Show, Kay said the people complaining about jinxes on social media are “clowns.”

But while Kay’s comments likely didn’t cosmically affect Benson’s ability, it doesn’t make the circumstances surrounding his call of the play any less humorous.

[Reds Daily]