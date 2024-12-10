Photo Credit: MLB Network

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman bailed on a scheduled MLB Network appearance at the last minute Tuesday afternoon.

So instead of Cashman talking about the latest news from the MLB Winter Meetings, he became news.

“I think this is breaking news,” MLB Tonight host Greg Amsinger said. “We were very excited to open the show with the president of baseball operations for the New York Yankees, Brian Cashman. He was slated to join us and I know he’s watching right now in the suite. ‘Hello Brian, and to all your friends in that suite with you.’

“But he had to bail. Brian Cashman is a friend of the show, a friend of the network, and for him to bail I think is breaking news.”

“He’s making moves. Something’s percolating,” analyst Mark DeRosa said. “Honestly, without question, or he’d be here.”

Analyst Sean Casey speculated there might be something big in the works.

“I think ‘Plan B’ is in place. As soon as they found out what was going on with [Juan] Soto, ‘Plan B’ is in place and they’re rolling,” Casey said.

MLB Network crew says Brian Cashman bailed on an interview three minutes before he was supposed to come on “Something’s percolating. Honestly without question. Or he’d be here.” -Mark DeRosa pic.twitter.com/uk5NMOz3iV — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 10, 2024



“For Brian Cashman to say, last-second — I mean we just heard about this three minutes before the show — that he’s bailing on opening MLB Tonight — the Yankees are doing something!” Amsinger said.

And as it turned out, Cashman did have something cooking. Several hours later, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the Yankees had reached agreement with left-hander Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million contract.

Cashman had been on the hot seat to make a splashy move since the crosstown rival New York Mets signed superstar Juan Soto — who played for the Yankees last season — to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract.

[The New York Post]