Photo credit: ESPN New York

Michael Kay feels bad for his friends who are Mets fans, but for the rest of you derisive, nasty creeps, he feels glee.

The New York Mets’ season ended Sunday afternoon far sooner than anybody expected it would. After reaching Game 6 of the NLCS last year, the Mets added Juan Soto in the offseason and still managed to miss the playoffs. On the morning of June 13, the Mets woke up with the best record in Major League Baseball before embarking on what would be a historic collapse.

And on the morning of Sept. 29, Michael Kay woke up and chose to dance on their grave.

ICYMI on The Michael Kay Show:@RealMichaelKay has a message today for New York Mets fans. WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/ylvdmCGLoD pic.twitter.com/IBrOB2F3sL — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) September 29, 2025



“I got a lot of Met friends. Friends that are Mets fans. They’re devastated today,” Kay said on his ESPN New York radio show. “And those are the people I genuinely feel for. I really feel for them. The people that I don’t feel for, the people that made me think that it might be fun today to come on at 1 o’clock and just giggle for two hours, you know who you are. You’re the creeps that couldn’t let good enough be. You’re the ones, ‘We’re the big brother now.’ You’re the ones who kept sending those tweets out to me, ‘Oh, Juan Soto looks happy now.’ How dumb do you feel? How chagrinned are you? Are you embarrassed?”

Michael Kay has officially taken the expectation that half the audience is going to love you, and half is going to hate you to a new extreme. Imagine being so triggered at the thought of fans claiming the Mets were the “big brother” after signing Soto away from the Yankees.

“You signed the best free agent available in a long time. One of the best players ever to become a free agent, just a smidge behind Alex, when Alex Rodriguez became a free agent at 26. That’s how valuable Juan Soto is. And you still fell flat on your face,” Kay continued.

“Every Met fan out there, I feel for you. I do. And I don’t rejoice in your pain at all. But it’s that vicious, angry subset of Met fans that weren’t hugged by their parents, who didn’t have any love in their family, and they just love to pass along hate. Derisive, nasty, those I don’t feel sorry for. I’m gonna tell you a little secret, I feel glee about your pain today. Cause you deserve it. The way you tried to make my life a living hell by all those Juan Soto tweets.”

Not the Juan Soto tweets! There may be no worse attempt at a ‘woe is me’ situation than Kay seeking empathy for Juan Soto tweets from Mets fans.

After signing a record-setting $765 million contract, Soto got off to a slow start for the Mets this season before finishing with some of the best numbers of his career. And amid that slow start, Kay reported Soto was “very, very glum around the clubhouse.” A report like that should come with the expectation that Mets fans are going to poke Kay every time Soto smiles after hitting a home run.

But for you Mets fans who attempted to disprove any reports of Soto being “glum” by sending Kay pictures of the $765 million outfielder smiling, the voice of the Yankees wants you to know he is celebrating your pain. This is the same Michael Kay who will attempt to tell you he calls Yankee games without bias when he gets back in the booth for the Yankees next season.