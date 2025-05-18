August 3, 2011; Englewood, CO, USA; Woody Paige sports columnist for the Denver Post on the sidelines during training camp drills at the Broncos training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies have quickly taken the unceremonious crown from the Chicago White Sox of being the biggest laughingstock in all of baseball. But in the eyes of longtime Denver media member Woody Paige, the Rockies lows this season may very well end up rivaling the lows of any baseball team in the history of the sport.

Just 44 games into their season, the Rockies are already 30 games below .500. If the Rockies continue to win games at the pace that they are currently on, they would finish the year with a 26-136 record, which is far and away the worst record in modern baseball history.

Most media members in Denver have heard and seen enough from this Rockies team for the season, just over a quarter into the year. And Woody Paige, a longtime columnist for the Denver Gazette, appears to be no exception, taking to social media to air his grievances with the organization, which he claims is on its way to being the worst in the history of the sport.

“I guess I’m not supposed to write about (the) Rockies on (their) way to being the worst team and organization and ownership in baseball history,” wrote Paige in a post on X. “But they still haven’t won a series this season, and a guy I met last night told me if they were playing outside his window, he’d lower all his shades.”

Paige also called out Rockies owner Dick Monfort in a sense on Friday night, reposting a post from “Rockies Now” that suggests that Monfort is the organization’s “biggest rival”.

Even on Saturday night, when the Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks, it wasn’t exactly easy. Paige made multiple posts about the team’s pitching struggles in the 14-12 win.

“I’m not to write negative things about the Rockies, according to some people,” wrote Page. “Here’s (the) positive: The surging Rockies have scored 6 runs in four innings against those poisonous Snakes. Go Rockies. As an aside, the Diamondbacks have scored 10.”

“Here is great news Rockies fans,” he later said. “Our rocking Rox have 10 runs tonight in Phoenix and could win their second night game on the road this season. In other news the Dbacks now have 11.”

“Rockies win pitchers duel in desert 14-12. Winning streak is 1,” he added.

For someone who isn’t supposed to write about the Rockies, Paige sure had a lot to say on social media. And given the current direction of the team, this likely won’t be the last rant we see from Paige about the lowly team.