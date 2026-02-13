Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

While many baseball fans are currently celebrating the start of Spring Training, others have already shifted their attention toward 2027.

And that includes the prospect of a potential work stoppage, which many view as an inevitability for MLB following the upcoming campaign.

In fact, it appears that the league has already begun to take precautions regarding its finances with a potential lockout in mind. According to 104.3 The Score’s Matt Spiegel, MLB has been withholding portions of revenue from teams in an effort to create a rainy day fund that may be necessary come this time next year.

“I talked to sources within multiple MLB franchises. Over the last five years, MLB has been withholding a small portion of each team’s share of national television money, as well as a portion of each team’s share of the licensing revenue,” the longtime Chicago radio host said on Thursday’s episode of Spiegel & Holmes. “And these dollars have been consolidated by MLB to what will be given to teams next year as a war chest. A $75 million per team war chest that should allow each franchise to withstand the potential loss of an entire baseball season. That’s the new information that I was able to confirm and put out today.”

Spiegel later added that “every department of every team is well aware of the danger that looms beyond November.” As such, it’s not necessarily a surprise that preparations are already taking place to combat the likely loss of income for the league.

“Every facet of the baseball world is preparing for this like never before,” Spiegel said.

If the $75 million per team figure is correct, then that means MLB will have set aside at least $2.25 billion in advance of a potential work stoppage. And that could prove advantageous in the league’s negotiations with the players, who may be less prepared for the prospect of missed paychecks.

Of course, the likely lockout won’t catch the players off guard either and it stands to reason that they’ve already begun to make preparations of their own. Nevertheless, Spiegel’s report only furthers the notion that a work stoppage is on its way.