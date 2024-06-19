Photo Credit: San Francisco Giants on X.

Before he was a broadcaster, Jon Miller grew up in the Bay Area as a fan of the San Francisco Giants. So, there are few people more qualified to narrate a tribute to Willie Mays, following the sad news of the Say Hey Kid’s passing on Tuesday.

The video was shared by the Giants on X (formerly Twitter).

“A baseball legend. An American icon. Willie Mays, the Say Hey Kid, was a true Giant of his time,” Miller said, starting the tribute.

As the video continued, Miller narrated Mays’ many career accomplishments, including his famed catch of a ball hit by Vic Wertz during the 1954 World Series and moving with the Giants across the country in 1958.

It closes with Miller focusing on Mays’ impact and life after baseball.

“Willie’s impact echoes throughout the baseball community. From the tree lined promenade of Willie Mays Plaza, to the Halls of Cooperstown. And in 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom to honor his remarkable contributions to our country and its national pastime. As baseball endures, so do Willie’s values of consistency, dedication and courage. With an indelible mark on our hearts, he leaves us with a lasting reminder: to work hard and find joy in this great game, and this extraordinary life.”

“Say Hey, Willie Mays. The best there ever was.”

"Say Hey, Willie Mays. The best there ever was." – Jon Millerpic.twitter.com/HKqNBge30E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 19, 2024

Shortly after news of Mays’ death became public, announcers around baseball and other sports offered their tributes to Mays.

That included Miller and Dave Flemming, who announced the news of Mays’ passing on NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR, respectively, during the Giants’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

[Photo Credit: San Francisco Giants on X]