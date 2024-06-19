Wrigley Field pays tribute to the late Willie Mays. Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network

News of Willie Mays’ death at age 93 Tuesday stunned the MLB world, and caught many announcers by surprise during broadcasts.

On NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Jon Miller seemed to take a moment to process the news before sharing it, mentioning Mays’ longtime tenure with the Giants and his ties to the upcoming MLB game at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field, before reading the statement from the Giants.

“We are very sad now to relay this information that has just been released by the Giants. That the great Willie Mays has passed away. Passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” Jon Miller announces the passing of the legendary Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/p8s6MNszZw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 19, 2024

At Wrigley Field, public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki announced Mays’ death, with the 24-time All-Star and two-time MVP’s image displayed on the video board.

The @Cubs held a moment of silence at Wrigley Field for the passing of Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/tlYm6sAARl

— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 19, 2024



On YES Network, play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said “We hate to report this,” read the Giants’ statement, then said, “Just awful, awful news. … Just a sad day in baseball — we lost one of the best.”

Willie Mays passed away this afternoon. @RealMichaelKay pays tribute to the Hall of Famer’s life. pic.twitter.com/izcodfSWej — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 19, 2024



On SNY, New York Mets analyst Keith Hernandez seemed visibly shaken upon hearing the news. He and play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen shared their thoughts.

Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez reflect on the life of the legendary Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/ZLeURHJfIT — SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2024



“Greatest ballplayer I’ve ever seen, Willie Mays, has passed away” Cohen said.

“I’m in your court there, best player I’ve ever seen, greatest player,” Hernandez said, mentioning he grew up in the Bay Area during Mays’ peak years.

Rich Waltz, broadcasting the special MiLB game Tuesday night at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field, struggled through the announcement. Mays played in the Negro Leagues at the ballpark and had been the focus of numerous stories heading into Thursday’s MLB game there.

“It’s with heavy heart that I read this statement,” Waltz said.

@RichWaltz was understandably emotional when he read the statement released by the @SFGiants on the passing of Willie Mays. Rich is currently calling the MiLB at Rickwood Field game, where the festivities to honor the Negro Leagues are underway. pic.twitter.com/1jkhaODOt0 — 𝚂𝚊𝚞𝚕 𝚁. (@saul_r26) June 19, 2024

The coverage of Mays’ passing extended beyond the baseball world. During ABC’s Stanley Cup Final broadcast, studio host Steve Levy broke in noting, “there’s some difficult news tonight elsewhere in sports … tonight, we say goodbye to the “Say Hey Kid.” Willie Mays has passed away at the age of 93. … For me, he was the greatest, most complete Major League Baseball player of all time.”

Steve Levy announces on the ESPN on ABC Stanley Cup Final Game 5 broadcast that baseball legend Willie Mays has passed away. “For me, he was the greatest, most complete Major League Baseball player of all time.” pic.twitter.com/97ZyippqDa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 19, 2024

That is tough news for a broadcaster to share, on the fly, during a live broadcast. Condolences to Mays’ family and friends in their time of mourning.

[Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network]