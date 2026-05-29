Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area, IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants haven’t had too much to celebrate in what’s been a pretty disappointing 2026 MLB season so far.

With a 22-34 record, the team is already 14 games back of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and seems destined to suffer through a rebuilding season as first-year manager Tony Vitello adjusts to the big leagues.

Despite that, several Giants players have come up with a unique way to celebrate recent wins. A group of players, often including Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert, Harrison Bader, and Heliot Ramos, have come together after the final out and performed a coordinated hip-thrusting celebration in center field.

After the celebration following a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 11 generated a little too much interest, the team reportedly told the players not to perform it anymore. Since then, the celebrations have been different but no less hip-thrusty.

The Giants’ outfield did the Key and Peele celebration skit after the win 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ESYLePQgdB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 23, 2026

Giants legend Will Clark has had about enough of this, especially given how poorly the season has gone so far. He laid into the players on a recent episode of his and former MLB outfielder Eric Byrnes’ podcast, Deuces Wild with Eric Byrnes & Will Clark.

Will Clark gives his thoughts on the Giants celebration in the outfield after a win: “The dance where they’re doing the fucking pelvic thrust or something like that. I’m like ‘What the fuck is this? You’re 20 and 30’, you don’t have the luxury of doing that kind of bullshit out… pic.twitter.com/1SIvPugJQ8 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 27, 2026

“The dance where they’re doing the f*cking pelvic thrust or something like that,” Clark said. “I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is this? You’re 20-30; you don’t have the luxury of doing that kind of bullsh*t out there. It looks chicken sh*t. Go back, high-five each other, nice job— we won one. Let’s keep the train running. But the train has been off the tracks a little bit.

“I hate it because it’s f*cking stupid. You don’t do it as a losing team. You haven’t even earned the right to do it, because you’re f*cking losing.”

For the time being, it does seem like thrusting their hips at one another is one of the few simple pleasures Giants outfielders will continue enjoying this season.