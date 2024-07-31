Credit: NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are amid one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Entering Tuesday, the White Sox are 27-82 and have lost their last 15 games, their second 14+ game losing streak of the season.

Tuesday marked MLB’s trade deadline, and unsurprisingly, multiple White Sox players were on the move, including outfielder Eloy Jiménez. Jiménez was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles, ending his six-year stint on Chicago’s south side.

While Jiménez’s time with the team was a mixed bag marred with injuries and fielding issues, he also had strong performances at the plate, which earned the 27-year-old a 2020 Silver Slugger Award.

During Tuesday’s trade deadline coverage, however, NBC Sports Chicago’s Ryan McGuffey ripped into Jiménez and celebrated the player being dealt to Baltimore.

“This is a joyous day” “Can we get a ‘Thank you, Orioles’ graphic made?” Our White Sox crew reacts live on air to the Eloy Jimenez trade pic.twitter.com/Oq5jZX6z6v — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2024

“This is a joyous day,” McGuffey said. You guys know where I sit with Eloy. He’s as catastrophic of a failure as any player to go through the rebuild. I can’t believe any team would take him on,” he added.

He wasn’t finished, though. He continued to bash Jiménez on the same network that airs every White Sox game.

“Can we get a ‘Thank you, Orioles’ graphic made?” McGuffey asked. Before justifying his take by saying Jiménez ‘dumped on the White Sox’ for six years.

In contrast, the team posted a thank you message and graphic on X to Jiménez.

Thank you for the smiles, memories and everything you did for Chicago, Eloy. pic.twitter.com/46wviPnEGR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2024

The White Sox are in their final season on NBC Sports Chicago before moving to the newly-formed Chicago Sports Network next year.

