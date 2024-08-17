Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago

During Friday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, Chicago announcers John Schriffen and Gordon Beckham shared a story about being unaware of one of Houston’s traditions.

The singing of Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the seventh-inning stretch is a staple across baseball. Different teams have other customs around that. At Minute Maid Park in Houston, announcers throw peanuts and Cracker Jacks to the fans while Take Me Out to the Ball Game is sung.

Later in the game, Schiffen and Beckham explained what happened.

“Apparently there’s a tradition here in the seventh-inning stretch,” Schriffen said. “They throw out peanuts and Cracker Jacks from the broadcast booth to the fans down below. We didn’t get the memo.”

“I did not know that either,” Beckham replied. “I’m eating Cracker Jacks.”

“So now we think they’re all here for us,” Schriffen added.

There’s a tradition in Houston for announcers to throw peanuts and Cracker Jacks to the fans during the 7th Inning Stretch. John Schriffen and Gordon Beckham did not know this. “I was just eating the Cracker Jacks as if they were our snacks.” pic.twitter.com/FcAcP3lrzd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 17, 2024

“I should have known,” Schiffen continued. “Because there was a basket. They were just perfectly lined up. Then I saw the booth over to the left of us show the fans the empty baskets, saying that they’ve given them all out…Then they’re waiving at me, like ‘What do you got for me?’ Like it’s Halloween and I don’t have candy at the door.”

“Listen,” Beckham said. “I was just eating the Cracker Jacks as if they were our snacks.”

Well, at least they went to good use.

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago]