White Sox announcers John Schriffen and Steve Stone. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox have suffered through one of the most miserable seasons in MLB history. Not only is the team on pace to threaten the MLB record for most losses in a season, the drama and discontent has followed the ChiSox in the broadcast booth as well.

Over the offseason, the White Sox let popular announcer Jason Benetti walk. He moved east to call games for the Detroit Tigers where his work continues to be appreciated on a local and national level.

In Benetti’s place, John Schriffen has stepped into the White Sox play-by-play role and fans have been less than thrilled with his performance. In spite of being partnered with the legendary analyst Steve Stone, the White Sox ranked dead last in the 2024 AA MLB Announcer Rankings. And, Scriffen has been engaged in a season long war of words with personalities at Chicago radio station 670 The Score. He’s even acknowledged the criticism on air during game broadcasts.

In spite of all the shambolic headlines on and off the field, White Sox senior vice president Brooks Boyer addressed Chicago reporters and gave his full backing to Schriffen, confirming that the play-by-play announcer will return next season in 2025.

#WhiteSox Brooks Boyer with reporters: Will Schriffen be back?

“Oh yeah.” Satisfied with him?

“If you listen to the baseball broadcast, they’re really good. … John does a really good job of bringing Steve in and out and letting him be what he is, which is an amazing analyst.” — Jeff Agrest #🟦 (@JeffAgrest) August 15, 2024

Boyer said he fully expects a John Schriffen-Steve Stone booth for the TV broadcast next season. Otherwise, no new details yet on the broadcast, pre and postgame show for next year — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 14, 2024

What’s even more intriguing about this is the reports are that Benetti left the White Sox after an encounter with Boyer when he felt disrespected. Even though Benetti was under contract with the southsiders for another year, he was allowed to pursue other opportunities where he eventually landed in Detroit. And while Schriffen may be back for certain, Stone still seems like he is weighing his options.

Boyer’s relationship with Schriffen seems to be in a better place, although White Sox fans probably wouldn’t say the same thing about their own relationship with either individual.