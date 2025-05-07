Photo by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

How bad have things gotten for the Chicago White Sox? Their fans are trolling them — even those who are no longer alive.

John Bernard McDonald of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away on April 23. In his obituary, McDonald’s family wrote that he “passed away after a short illness on Wednesday evening, April 23, at his home surrounded by family.”

The obituary added that McDonald “couldn’t face another White Sox season after last year’s record-breaking meltdown.”

The family of this recently deceased White Sox fan used his obituary to sound off about the sad state of the team pic.twitter.com/f2fDovOiqk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 6, 2025

This isn’t uncharted territory. In 2017, Washington Nationals fan Patrick Killebrew passed away. His obituary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch (H/T Yahoo Sports) said that Killebrew “passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead” and requested, “In lieu of flowers, send ‘donations’ to the Nationals Bullpen Fund.”

The White Sox weren’t even the only Chicago team McDonald trolled in his obituary. McDonald’s full obituary (available on TributeArchive.com) also noted that “He enjoyed playing golf, watching tv, re-sleeping and Chicago sports (except the Cubs. He hated the Cubs.)” So, Chicago sports were clearly a big part of his life.

As for his beloved White Sox, it’s unclear if the White Sox had completed their game on April 23 before McDonald’s death. They lost 6-3 to the Minnesota Twins that day. So at the time of his passing, the White Sox were either 5-18 or 5-19. After a ninth-inning implosion led to a loss on Tuesday night, the White Sox are 10-26. That’s a .278 winning percentage, putting Chicago on pace to go about 45-117. While that’s better than last season’s 41-121 clip, that’s about the only good thing we can say about it.

So, rest easy, Mr. McDonald. You might have gotten out at the right time.