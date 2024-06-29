John Schriffen and Steve Stone. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago White Sox announcer John Schriffen (left) unloaded on the umpires after a controversial call ended Thursday’s game against the White Sox. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago.
John Schriffen has had a rocky first year as NBC Sports Chicago’s play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox.

The Sox have the worst record in baseball, and have lost some games in ways that almost defy description, yet it’s been Schriffen’s duty to describe the failures. Earlier this month, after the White Sox blew big leads in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field, he vented after hearing Chicago Cubs fans singing “Go Cubs Go.”

Schriffen has earned some criticism from fans and even local media; Chicago radio host Matt Spiegel complained recently that Schriffen “doesn’t know baseball.”

Plenty of rookies have struggled in their first year at a new job, and Schriffen admitted during Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies that “I’ve made my fair share of mistakes.” He then proceeded to thank longtime White Sox color analyst Steve Stone for his support.

“It has not been easy, my first year in the bigs,” Schriffen said. “I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, and I’m gonna make more mistakes. But I feel like you have always been there for me since Day 1 … and I am forever grateful for that.”

“You did national games, but there’s a difference in doing a local team on a daily basis,” Stone said. “There’s a rhythm to an everyday job in this game.”

A few innings later, Schriffen left fans buzzing with an epic home run call. Luis Robert Jr. crushed a 470-foot home run in the sixth inning, and Schriffen had some fun.

“Luis Robert Jr. back at the wall! Addddiiiios! La Pantera, growl, growl growl, on the prowl! He ties the game here in the sixth inning,” Schriffen called.

A number of fans admitted Schriffen’s style is growing on them.


