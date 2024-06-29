White Sox announcer John Schriffen (left) unloaded on the umpires after a controversial call ended Thursday’s game against the White Sox. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago.

John Schriffen has had a rocky first year as NBC Sports Chicago’s play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox.

The Sox have the worst record in baseball, and have lost some games in ways that almost defy description, yet it’s been Schriffen’s duty to describe the failures. Earlier this month, after the White Sox blew big leads in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field, he vented after hearing Chicago Cubs fans singing “Go Cubs Go.”

Schriffen has earned some criticism from fans and even local media; Chicago radio host Matt Spiegel complained recently that Schriffen “doesn’t know baseball.”

Plenty of rookies have struggled in their first year at a new job, and Schriffen admitted during Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies that “I’ve made my fair share of mistakes.” He then proceeded to thank longtime White Sox color analyst Steve Stone for his support.

“It has not been easy, my first year in the bigs,” Schriffen said. “I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, and I’m gonna make more mistakes. But I feel like you have always been there for me since Day 1 … and I am forever grateful for that.”

“You did national games, but there’s a difference in doing a local team on a daily basis,” Stone said. “There’s a rhythm to an everyday job in this game.”

John Schriffen takes a moment to thank Steve Stone in the midst of a tumultuous first year in the White Sox booth. “You have always been there for me since day one showing me the ropes… I am forever grateful for that.” pic.twitter.com/quUuoq9acT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2024

A few innings later, Schriffen left fans buzzing with an epic home run call. Luis Robert Jr. crushed a 470-foot home run in the sixth inning, and Schriffen had some fun.

“Luis Robert Jr. back at the wall! Addddiiiios! La Pantera, growl, growl growl, on the prowl! He ties the game here in the sixth inning,” Schriffen called.

LUIS ROBERT GOES 470 FEET pic.twitter.com/oW7plmI8No — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2024

A number of fans admitted Schriffen’s style is growing on them.

dead serious here john schriffen going full goblin mode might actually save him. his calls are getting more ridiculous/insane and it’s making it clear that he’s self aware and intentionally being comedic while calling games. it’s camp. like he’s an actual camp baseball announcer https://t.co/efvryf2F4T — Chris Getz’s Peter Brand (@iliterate__) June 29, 2024

I like to picture John Schriffen growling right in Steve Stones face pic.twitter.com/Ckk0xU4Hpu — bson #VoteMaldy (@bsonnn4) June 29, 2024

Okay, I’m coming around to John Schriffen, his La Pantera growl did it for me. More goofy and less earnest tone please pic.twitter.com/9R4u1A7oCt — Chris Zois (@cc_zois) June 29, 2024

another electric call from @JohnSchriffen, the panther growl is the cherry on top🤌 https://t.co/Wfkfz9uLCv — Corey O’Donnell🦦 (@CoreysStories23) June 29, 2024

Never heard a baseball announcer roar like a jungle cat. That’s a new one. https://t.co/7vmyTrwoKl — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) June 29, 2024



