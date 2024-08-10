Credit: NBC Sports Chicago

Steve Stone posted a cryptic message on X Thursday that left fans wondering about the longtime Chicago White Sox color analyst and his future with the franchise.

The White Sox have had a disastrous season, on pace to break the modern-era record for losses by an MLB team (120). The team fired manager Pedro Grifol Thursday as the dark times on the South Side just roll on.

After Stone posted a message saying, “This has been a tough season for all of us who are Sox fans,” a fan responded, “You don’t deserve this Steve please don’t leave us.”

Stone’s response: “I’ll have more to say on that later in the season.”

Given Stone is 77, an age where retirement is certainly an option, that led some fans to wonder if this might be his final season. 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show invited Stone as a guest Friday to address that comment.

“I think when you’re born with that feeling of the White Sox in your blood, it was passed down from your family to you, and you’ll pass it down to your family,” Stone said. “I think you get involved on a day-to-day basis. Summer means baseball, baseball means the White Sox, and we have a lot of fans like that who get really aggravated when things don’t go well. You could hardly go more poorly than they’ve gone this year.

“I don’t want to do anything now (decision-wise) with the feeling of the depression that comes with your team not performing … I’ll wait and see.”

While the White Sox have struggled on the field, there has been some drama in the broadcast booth as well. New play-by-play announcer John Schriffen has made headlines this season, with fans and local media criticizing his style. Schriffen has also feuded with on-air talent and a producer at 670 The Score.

Schriffen recently thanked Stone for his support this season, and he probably owes the former Cy Young Award winner another thank you for sticking up for him Friday. When Stone was asked if Schriffen’s issues this year might influence his decision, he once again praised his colleague.

“I don’t think that’s going to be any problem whatsoever,” Stone said. “You come into a new city, where those of us who have been here for a while … you don’t realize, someone else coming in who has never been here before, there is a getting to know you period. And I think that’s part of the reason what’s happened this year with John. But I think he’s getting better, I think he’s slowed down his delivery somewhat. I think that given time, he will be a whole lot better. He’s got a lot of talent.”

