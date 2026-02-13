Screenshot from SNY

Shaun Morash saw all the recent Boomer Esiason hot takes and decided to prove the former NFL MVP isn’t the only WFAN personality capable of saying something to spark headlines.

Longtime New York Yankees general manager garnered a lot of attention this week when he arrived to Spring Training. And it wasn’t because of the offseason he had or due to giving another epically long and boring answer to a reporter’s question. It was because of what he was wearing. Cashman arrived to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida with a Starbucks cup in hand while wearing a brown hoodie, trucker hat and sweatpants. And it caused Morash to basically worry if the season is already over for the Yankees.

Morash went off on Brian Cashman’s attire at spring training: “He looks like a bum”@ShaunMorash pic.twitter.com/WXZOl340Si — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 11, 2026



“This signals comfortability,” Morash ranted on WFAN’s midday show with Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber. “Brian Cashman is too comfortability, Brian Cashman is too comfortable, he knows he’s not going anywhere. It signals laziness.”

If you know anything about Shaun Morash, you’re probably wondering how someone who once pooped his pants on-air and nearly made love to an Entenmann’s donut would have the gall to comment on how another person portrays themselves. But he’s only doing it from a place of experience.

“I am well versed in this. I am well versed in choosing comfort over look and I think it hurts me in opportunities sometimes. You’re the general manager of the Yankees on the very first day of work, I’m not asking you to do 162. You got to show up a little more professional than that,” Morash insisted. “Wear a suit into the freaking complex, it’s the first day. Show that the Yankees are about business.”

“Brian Cashman showed up like I show up and I’m a lazy pathetic sack. I don’t want my general manager portraying that to the rest of the team…show up like you’re important. He showed up like a bum. He looks like a bum.”

Does anyone remember the time Cashman arrived for the first day of Spring Training in a tuxedo and it started the Yankees on their path to a World Series championship that season? No? Because it never happened.