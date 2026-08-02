Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images; Angels Broadcast Television

The Detroit Tigers have traded left-handed ace Tarik Skubal after all, and the destination is bad news for the rest of the league. Detroit sent Skubal to the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three prospects, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan: outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith.

The Dodgers were already the World Series favorites (yet again), and now they’ve created more roster separation from themselves and the rest of the field.

Additionally, the Dodgers are in a battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s top seed and home-field advantage. And with Milwaukee having NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers have looked like a legitimate threat to the Dodgers in a potential postseason series. The Brewers are also loaded with young talent and have the top farm system in Major League Baseball, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity for a franchise that has never won a title to swing big and pair Misiorowski with Skubal. But the Dodgers flexed their muscles, and the rich get richer.

The Brewers were in the middle of playing a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Friday night when the news broke.

Angels play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo was stunned by the news and reacted in a way that many baseball fans likely did, calling out other MLB contenders, including the Brewers, for letting Skubal get to the Dodgers.

Wayne Randazzo sounds off on the Angels broadcast about MLB contenders, including the Brewers, letting the Dodgers land Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Tigers. “How does this happen?… It feels like that’s a deal other teams could have made.” ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/UIAKdz7NLB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2026

“Take a deep breath, because Mark Feinsand has reported that Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Dodgers,” Randazzo told Angels Broadcast Television viewers alongside color commentator Mark Gubicza in the top of the eighth inning.

“Once again, the Dodgers step up. They get the big fish,” Randazzo, who’s also an Apple TV play-by-play announcer, said. “And you just wonder; we’ll find out here soon what the return was. But why couldn’t a team like the Brewers, or the Braves, or whoever, step in and keep the Dodgers… It’s an open market. Anybody can go and get Skubal. This is not about money. This is about trading prospects. And how could these other teams allow that to happen?”

“Especially when you think about the Brewers and all the incredible prospects they have,” Gubicza added.

Randazzo then revealed Passan’s report about the prospects going to Detroit before continuing to sound off on the topic.

“We’ve heard about Hope. And we’ve heard about River Ryan. The Dodgers aren’t the only team with prospects,” Randazzo said. “And they aren’t the only team with top-100 prospects that are in the mix. And they don’t even trade their best prospect, which is (Josue) De Paula. So, how does this happen? Why would teams just allow the Dodgers to swoop in and do this? I don’t get it.”

“Zyhir Hope is the No. 25th-ranked prospect (by MLB Pipeline) in all of baseball, and he was the highest one traded,” Randazzo continued. “River Ryan 68th? And Brady Smith not even in the top 100. So, they traded the No. 25 prospect overall, No. 68, and a guy who’s not even in the top 100 to land Skubal. That feels like a deal other teams could have made.”

Randazzo offered perplexed commentary again later on the broadcast.

Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza with more reaction on the Angels broadcast to the Dodgers trading for Tarik Skubal. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/Zm7SEqdwq0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2026

“River Ryan, he’s going to be 28 years old in a couple weeks,” Randazzo said in the bottom of the eighth inning. “So, he’s still on the prospect lists, but not exactly a young up-and-comer either. He’s dealt with a lot of injuries over the years, River Ryan. It’s delayed his progress to get to the big leagues. Only made 16 pitching appearances in the last three years.”

“A lot of times we think of prospects; you just don’t know what they’re going to turn into,” Gubicza, a former two-time All-Star pitcher, said. “A lot of those prospects are there to be able to bring in a Skubal to your franchise. I mean, that’s a huge pickup for the Dodgers. Just huge. One, it helps their starting staff out, having one of the best arms. But also prevents any of the teams that are going to be competing against them in the postseason. I remember the Yankees doing that when I was in the big leagues in the ’80s and ’90s. Whenever they were on a roll, they would say, ‘Well, we’ll get whoever.’ Even if it means preventing the other team from getting that great player.”

This will remain a huge MLB story not just throughout the rest of the 2026 season, but even into the offseason with the Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring on Dec. 1. And if the Dodgers complete a three-peat, the noise will get even louder.

But as Randazzo explained, in the case of a Skubal trade, all it took was another team stepping up with a better offer in prospects and young talent, with the left-hander set to be a free agent this offseason.