The Washington Nationals have won a huge ruling in their ongoing legal dispute with MASN, the RSN minority owned by the team and majority controlled by the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday, the New York State Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Nationals regarding the value of the team’s media rights. The dispute between the Nationals and MASN/the Orioles has been going on for over a decade, though we “only” first wrote about it in 2014.

To briefly summarize the dispute, as part of the team’s carriage agreement with MASN, the Nationals were supposed to receive “fair market value” for their media rights beginning in 2012. MASN determined the value at $40 million per season, while the Nationals argued for $118 million per season. An MLB panel ruled in favor of the Nationals, which led to various appeals and new hearings before today’s appeal went in favor of the Nationals.

Here’s the Washington Post’s summary of the situation.

The case has been a legal odyssey. Beginning in 2012, the Nationals challenged the rights fee payments they were set to receive for the next five seasons, which MASN determined was around $40 million per year, or $200 million in total. The Nationals asked MASN for far more, around $118 million a year or $475 million in total. An MLB revenue sharing committee settled closer to MASN’s original offer, finding the Nationals should receive about $20 million more annually than MASN agreed to pay, meaning the network owed the team an additional $100 million.