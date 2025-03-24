Credit: MASN

See. You. Later.

Bob Carpenter, the voice of the Washington Nationals for nearly two decades, is stepping away after the 2025 season. At 72, Carpenter has been calling the shots on MASN since 2006 and announced Monday that 20 years in the booth feels like the right time to walk away.

Bob Carpenter just announced at the top of today’s broadcast that this will be his last as the Nats’ lead play-by-play TV announcer. Congrats, @scorebook_bob, on his 42nd MLB season and 20th with the Nats! — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) March 24, 2025

It wasn’t an easy call.

“This has been on my mind for quite a while,” Carpenter told Mark Zuckerman. “And I’ve got to tell you, it’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. Because I feel like I still have my fastball. I don’t feel like I’ve lost it yet. But I’ve seen some guys who stayed too long, and I don’t want to be one of those guys.”

While this marks his official announcement, Carpenter had already hinted at his plans. At the start of 2024, he confirmed his intention to return for two more seasons on MASN, and he’s following through on that promise.

Carpenter’s voice has been synonymous with Nationals baseball for nearly two decades, but his resume extends far beyond Washington. Before joining the Nats, he spent 10 years as a TV and radio announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals and logged 16 years with ESPN.

As Carpenter prepares for his final season, MASN’s broadcast team remains intact. Kevin Frandsen, who joined as an analyst in 2022, will return alongside Dan Kolko, who continues his role as an on-field reporter, pre- and post-game host and occasional play-by-play fill-in. And perhaps Carpenter’s heir apparent in the booth.

Last year, the Nationals booth earned its highest-ever ranking in Awful Announcing’s local broadcaster rankings, finishing a modest 26th. Maybe it had something to do with Carpenter’s memorable call during a blowout game when infielder Ildemaro Vargas (now with the Arizona Diamondbacks) took the mound and threw a 33 mph pitch.

Now, Carpenter is stepping away from the booth on his own terms following the conclusion of his 42nd MLB season in the broadcast booth. Carpenter’s never been the type to overstay his welcome, and he’s made sure to exit before that happens.

Having earned his stripes over four decades in the game, Bob Carpenter’s pride for the Nationals is part of his charm, even if it sometimes rubbed opposing fans the wrong way.

See you later, Bob.