The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in four games in the ALDS. And Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the perfect way to celebrate – doing his best John Sterling impression.

Vlad Jr. was the star of the show in the series victory. He hit 3 home runs against the Yankees and drove in 9 runs in the 3-1 series victory. He also batted a cool .529 with a 1.609 OPS.

In the celebratory postgame locker room in the Bronx, the slugger joined the MLB on Fox studio crew. And when he was talking to noted Yankee killer David Ortiz, he broke out his own version of the legendary announcer’s famous catchphrase by saying, “THEEEEEEEEEE YANKEES LOSE!”

Ortiz couldn’t get enough of it, so the pair kept repeating it again and again and again.

Vladdy Jr. just did “DAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VBwQEkmFm9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025

Give all the credit in the world to the Fox producers for not just getting Ortiz and Vlad Jr. reveling in the moment, but also the live reactions of two former Yankees superstars in Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. This is a level of trolling that anyone can respect. And the fact that the former rivals can keep it peaceful on the set, especially at a time like this, is pretty amazing.

John Sterling announced his retirement early last season before making a surprise return to call postseason games. In 2025, he was replaced by former Seattle Mariners announcer Dave Sims. Sterling was one of the most colorful personalities in the history of baseball broadcasting with his various catchphrases, which are great when the Yankees would win, but can also be used to the advantage of others when they lose.

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz are having the time of their lives celebrating the downfall of the New York Yankees, Fox Sports executives probably aren’t throwing a party given their biggest ratings magnet is now out of the postseason.