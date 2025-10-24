Photo Credit: MLB on X

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is one of three MLB players serving as a correspondent for the 2025 World Series. And during Media Day on Thursday in Toronto, Pasquantino had questions for Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Pasquantino noted that he faced the two fastest pitches Ohtani has ever thrown, two years apart.

“World Baseball Classic, we faced each other,” Pasquantino began. “And with Kansas City this year.”

“Why do you throw so hard to me?” Pasquantino continued. “Why? Why do you hate me?”

“You’re just a really good hitter; I have to,” Ohtani responded via his translator.

“That’s not good enough,” Pasquantino joked. “You throw too hard, Shohei.”

Pasquantino was a key part of Team Italy in the WBC and hit 32 home runs this year for the Royals, so it would make sense for Ohtani to want to be careful with him. But to face the very best from one of the top pitchers in the sport is some tough luck for Pasquantino.

Along with being one of the top home run hitters in the American League, Vinnie Pasquantino has shown off impressive skills in the media. Pasquantino had the scoop on NFL quarterback Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets over the offseason, and now he’s getting laughs as a reporter.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers stick with their planned rotation, Shohei Ohtani could pitch in Game 4 of the World Series against the Blue Jays. We’ll see if he has some extra heat in the tank on his fastball after getting some inspiration from Pasquantino and get his name out of his own personal record book.