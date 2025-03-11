Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Vinnie Pasquantino might be hitting just .222 in spring training, but when it comes to NFL scoops, he’s batting 1.000.

If you’re not following the Kansas City Royals first baseman on social media, you’re missing out — not just because he’s entertaining, but because he’s also a tortured New York Jets fan like myself. Pasquantino, a Richmond, Virginia native, didn’t inherit his Jets fandom. He chose it. Why? Because a guy named Vinny Testaverde once suited up in green and white, and that was good enough for him.

When the Royals travel to George Steinbrenner Field later this year and play the Tampa Bay Rays, will Vinnie and Vinny go out to dinner with one another? We’ll save that joke for Mike Francesa callers, but Pasquantino knows a thing or two about Jets quarterbacks.

Including their newly minted one.

Which brings us to Monday morning, when Pasquantino — fresh off grabbing a bat in Surprise, Arizona — decided to break some news on X. As the Elon Musk-owned social media site was experiencing outages and sending reporters scrambling to Threads and Bluesky, Pasquantino stuck around and casually announced that Justin Fields would be signing with the New York Jets on a two year, $35 million deal.

Justin Fields to the Jets. Sources: me???

2 years 35 million???

Ok going to the cages to start my day — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 10, 2025

A joke? A wild guess? An actual scoop? Didn’t matter. Two hours later, Fields was a Jet.

And the Royals first baseman called his shot.

Pasquantino also nearly nailed the details. He reported a two-year, $35 million deal. The actual contract is two years, $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

Not too bad for a guy who usually deals in exit velocities, not salary cap figures.

Sources: Justin Fields reached agreement on a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed with the Jets. Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/ykdxFY11Q5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

He didn’t demand credit, even if Adam Schein ensured he got it.

But he did make one request.

From now on, he’d like to be known as “ViNFL Insider.”

Thanks for some credit Sports Illustrated. You could tag me if you wanted but I’d like to be referred to as “ViNFL insider” when football comes up please. Listen to @TheFan965 in the offseason and tomorrow morning for more! https://t.co/V2WWxnnn66 — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 11, 2025

Honestly, after calling his shot like that, who’s going to argue?