Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Cotroneo, who has been a radio play-by-play announcer with the Oakland A’s since 2006, says the 2024 Major League Baseball season will be his final one with the franchise.

Controneo made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“2024 will be my last season broadcasting with the Athletics,” he wrote in a post on X. “I am very proud of my time with the A’s, not just for calling games, but for bringing light to the less fortunate through my introduction of the ‘Community Spotlight’ segments on A’s radio in 2019.

“I hope I upheld the lofty standards of A’s baseball on the radio.”

Controneo doesn’t mention a specific reason for why he is leaving the A’s organization but does say “I am capable and ready to continue broadcasting baseball beyond 2024.”

The A’s will be leaving Oakland next season and playing in Sacramento until 2027 when their new stadium in Las Vegas is expected to be ready.

A veteran of over 30 years calling MLB games, he spent seven seasons calling minor league games before the Houston Astros made Controneo their voice in 1991. In 1998, moved to Arlington and became the radio voice of the Texas Rangers, doing so until 2003. He was brought on by the A’s in 2006 to help replace longtime lead announcer Bill King. While Ken Korach has been the team’s lead radio voice in the years since, he and Controneo split time behind the mic each season as well as working together in the booth.

https://twitter.com/RickeyBlog/status/1652450805197471744

Cotroneo, along with broadcasting partner Johnny Doskow, also filled in on play-by-play duties at NBC Sports California last season following the firing of Glen Kuiper.

[Vince Cotroneo]