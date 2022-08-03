Vin Scully
MLBBy Michael Dixon on

The sports world lost one of its greatest icons on Tuesday. Legendary announcer Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94.

The Los Angeles Dodgers — who Scully called games for until his 2016 retirement — announced the sad news on Twitter on Tuesday night.

As was the case with the passing of fellow icon Bill Russell, ESPN paid tribute to Scully.

Scully began announcing games for the Dodgers in 1950, when they were still in Brooklyn. He followed the Dodgers across the country to Los Angeles in 1958 and remained their announcer for nearly 60 years in California, until he retired after the 2016 regular season.

Scully was responsible for some of the greatest calls in baseball history. They include (but are by no means limited to) Sandy Koufax’s 1965 perfect game, Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run in 1974, Bill Buckner’s famous (or infamous) error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series and Joe Carter’s World Series winning home run in Game 6 of the 1993 Fall Classic.

He called other sports, too. In January of 1982, Scully was the announcer for CBS and called one of the NFL’s greatest moments, when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game, punctuated by “The Catch” from Dwight Clark.

Scully made a massive impact on the sports world. And as the news of his passing broke, many paid tribute to the iconic voice of so many great moments, honoring both his skill as an announcer and his magnetic personality.

Scully was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame with the Ford C. Frick Award in 1982, received the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award in 2014, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was honored by the Dodgers with a retired microphone.

[Los Angeles Dodgers]

About Michael Dixon

Michael has a background in sports writing both online (Bleacher Report, Sportsnaut, Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks) and in print (Sedona Red Rock News, Brentwood Press). Sports have been a lifeline passion for Michael and he continues to enjoy writing and talking about them.

View all posts by Michael Dixon