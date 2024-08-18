Photo Credit: Bally Sports West

While it’s been more than a quarter century since the last episode of Seinfeld originally aired, the show still resonates with people. Major League Baseball umpire James Hoye is one of those people.

Los Angeles Angels announcers Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza noticed this during Saturday’s game between the Angels and Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta’s Whit Merrifield led the top of the fifth inning off with a home run. The play was reviewed and the ruling of home run was correctly upheld.

“This will certainly be confirmed as a home run,” Randazzo said. As Hoye began to make the announcement, Randazzo noticed something else.

“That’s Kramer on his shirt,” he said. “Look at that. A picture of Kramer on his shirt.”

“That’s Kramer on his shirt. Look at that. A picture of Kramer on his shirt.” “Yes he does. Cosmo Kramer.” “That’s unbelievable. What a sequence we just saw.” Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza spot James Hoye wearing the world’s greatest undershirt. pic.twitter.com/n0V2nT1pA7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2024

“Yes he does,” Gubicza replied. “That’s Cosmo Kramer.”

“That’s unbelievable. What a sequence we just saw. A rare home run off that,” Randazzo was then overcome with laughter and could not finish his thought. “Look at this picture. That’s ridiculous.”

Randazzo later commented on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Pretty much a top 3 highlight of my career.”

Pretty much a top 3 highlight of my career. https://t.co/oxrDZ7VfXG — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) August 18, 2024

While Randazzo has had a fine announcing career, we’d be hard-pressed to argue with him here.

