Credit: Marquee Sports Network

The debut season of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System in Major League Baseball led to a funny moment involving an umpire and a hot mic during spring training last Saturday, and it produced more comedy during a regular-season game between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

As Nico Hoerner stole second base for the Cubs with Dansby Swanson at the plate in the second inning, home plate umpire Jim Wolf thought that Nats catcher Drew Millas had asked to challenge the pitch from Miles Mikolas, which was ruled a ball.

“The catcher is challenging the ‘ball’ call,” Wolf announced to everyone at Wrigley Field, as heard on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Millas told Wolf, indicating that he did not actually want to challenge the pitch.

“Wait, what’d you say?” Wolf replied to Millas, his mic still loud and clear.

“Cancel that (challenge),” Wolf announced.

“I thought you said check that,” Wolf explained to Millas.

“Damn crowd is too damn loud,” Wolf added.

And that led to a big laugh from Cubs play-by-play announcer Jon “Boog” Sciambi alongside Jim Deshaies in the Marquee booth.

Here’s the clip of umpire saying Damn crowd is too loud https://t.co/mqQJVsA1PA pic.twitter.com/qGNBie9ZLb — Explaining the Cubs (@explaincubs) March 28, 2026

There were three challenges in the game, and all three were overturned.

The ABS will create plenty of hilarious moments throughout the 2026 MLB season as umpires, players, and managers work through getting comfortable with the new system. And especially when the hot mics allow fans to hear the umpires’ thoughts, which often include frustration.