Screengrab from Twins broadcast

The Minnesota Twins might not be a ton of fun to watch this season, but their broadcast crew should be able to keep things entertaining.

That entertainment was on full display during their Spring Training broadcast Sunday afternoon, when Twins analyst and former player Glen Perkins asked play-by-play partner Cory Provus one of the strangest questions.

I’ve watched this 10 times and it gets funnier every time pic.twitter.com/TQGzg2s4FJ — greg (@greg16676935420) March 23, 2026



With Twins outfielder Byron Buxton taking a lead off third base, Perkins asked, “You ever seen Buck with his pants down?”

Excuse me? Provus, however, didn’t react the way Joe Buck infamously did when Randy Moss pretended to pull his pants down for the world to see, taking a more measured approach with “uh, no” after a brief pause.

“Like, in shorts?” Provus asked as he desperately reached to figure out what Perkins meant by “pants down.”

“No!” Perkins said, “Like, he doesn’t have his socks showing.”

Amazingly, it seemed to take Perkins a few seconds before realizing how his question could have been misinterpreted. When you ask, “Have you ever seen someone with their pants down?” the person you’re posing the question to probably isn’t going to assume you’re referring to pant legs and high socks. Or maybe this is exactly how Perkins hoped the question would go.

But even more amazingly, is the fact that if Perkins were actually talking about seeing Buxton with his pants down, it wouldn’t have been the first time a Twins player was caught with their pants down in the dugout. Two years ago, the broadcast caught Twins pitcher Joe Ryan pulling his pants down just enough to hit some sensitive areas with baby powder during a hot summer day. Maybe Perkins saw Buxton do something similar and wanted to know if Provus caught it, too.