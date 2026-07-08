Edit by Liam McGuire

It appears that baseball fans who want to sign up for MLB.TV for the remainder of the season will not have to jump through any additional hoops to access the service.

On Wednesday, Sportico’s Jacob Feldman noted that fans can now buy MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package, is available directly through the MLB website for a reduced cost of $47.99 for the rest of the season, down from $150 for the full season (or $135 for returning subscribers). Crucially, the partial-season subscription will not require an individual to sign up for ESPN Unlimited at the time of purchase, as was the case headed into the season.

Looks like you can now buy MLB(.)TV directly from MLB (no ESPN Unlimited involved) for the rest of the season for $48. pic.twitter.com/3pMAaSKOzu — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) July 8, 2026

\MLB fans who signed up for MLB.TV at the beginning of the season was faced with a confusing and frustrating process that required an active ESPN Unlimited subscription in order to access the out-of-market package. Subscribers were given one free month of ESPN Unlimited upon signup, but needed to actively cancel the subscription to avoid being charged $30 in subsequent months.

The arrangement came shortly after ESPN and MLB retooled their relationship. ESPN, having opted out of its Sunday Night Baseball package in February 2025, reengaged MLB for a package that included weeknight games during the regular season and the right to host MLB.TV on its new direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

In the future, fans will need to subscribe to MLB.TV via ESPN’s app. But the league and ESPN kept both portals, MLB’s and ESPN’s, open for this initial season.

Next year, ESPN’s app will also host local in-market broadcasts for teams produced and distributed through MLB Local Media, which now includes 14 clubs: the Diamondbacks, Reds, Guardians, Rockies, Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals, Padres, Mariners, Rays, and Nationals.

Whether an ESPN Unlimited account will be required for either the in-market or out-of-market packages next season remains to be seen. But for now, users can get MLB.TV hassle-free for the rest of the season.