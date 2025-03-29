A MLB.TV network error image on March 27, 2025. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Sometimes, you can tell what an organization or company thinks of its customers based on how it tries to make good on problems.

For instance, if you’re unhappy with your Costco purchase, most items can be returned at any time, with or without a receipt, even if you return them years after purchasing. No wonder the company is often mentioned as one of the most-trusted by its consumers.

In business, if you can earnestly prove that you care about your customers’ misfortunes and provide them with a worthwhile make-good, that will usually go a long way towards making them feel heard and appreciated.

All of this is to say, here’s what Major League Baseball is doing for subscribers impacted by the MLB.tv Opening Day outages.

So @MLB is saying sorry for the inconvenience. To help, here’s an invitation to give us more money. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WVO6ndbOZz — JT (@Jaberuski) March 29, 2025

In a letter to MLB.tv subscribers affected by the service crashing, which made it hard or even impossible for them to watch their favorite team on Opening Day, the league began with a passive-aggressive reminder that MLB.TV is good, actually. They then downplay the issue by describing it as a “temporary inability to access our live streams.” They finally get to an apology half-way through the second paragraph before leading into their make-good: $10 off any purchase of $25 or more at MLB Shop. Not even 10% off, which could add up if you buy $200 worth of something. Just $10.

Hardly the kind of enticing offer for someone paying $149.99 for a service that failed on Day One.

Wow what generosity from ⁦@MLB⁩. $10 off $25! Will cherish this gesture for the rest of my life. If I’m lucky the gear I order won’t have any printing errors too. pic.twitter.com/nSz2Wmmfdk — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) March 29, 2025

So @MLB have sent and apology for subscribers to @MLBTV because we couldn’t watch games on opening day Didn’t offer even 162th of our money back They tried to fleece us even further with $10 off if we spend a further $25 Fuck that

Fuck them

Thieving bastards — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 29, 2025

https://t.co/hX2TppuOl5 offering $10 off a $25 purchase because of their issues on opening day is such an embarrassment and testament to how they really don’t have a clue what’s going on. — Matt Cerilli (@MattCerilli) March 29, 2025

For the record, the Cleveland Guardians are offering fans free tickets to apologize for “the inconvenience to your first game viewing experience,” which seems like a much more thoughtful approach.

“This wasn’t a minor glitch or a one-off mistake,” wrote Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann on Friday. “Opening Day was one of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar. Fans who had been waiting months to watch their teams were denied that moment, as they were left to either search for unreliable streams or stare at error screens. MLB.tv was supposed to be the solution for out-of-market fans, but on its biggest day, it couldn’t deliver.”