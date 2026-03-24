Credit: NBC Sports

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Fourteen months ago, Rob Manfred called ESPN a “shrinking platform” in a memo to teams and used it to justify opting out of a $550 million-per-year deal with six years left. The memo set off a chain reaction that has fundamentally reshaped how Major League Baseball will be watched in 2026 and for the foreseeable future. The result is the most fragmented, most expensive, and arguably most interesting media landscape in the sport’s history.

Here’s what’s actually happening and where to find it.

Netflix

The most intriguing addition to baseball’s broadcast portfolio is also, somehow, its most anticipated event. Netflix landed a three-year deal worth roughly $50 million per season covering Opening Night, the Home Run Derby, and the Field of Dreams Game — all produced in partnership with MLB Network. It’s a limited inventory by design. Netflix doesn’t want a weekly baseball package. It wants tentpole events it can build broadcasts around, the same way it built the Christmas Day NFL games into a statement about its place in live sports. Wednesday’s Yankees-Giants opener — with Matt Vasgersian, CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, Elle Duncan, Barry Bonds, Lauren Shehadi, Jameis Winston, Bert Kreischer, and now the Usos all involved — is exactly that strategy in action. The Home Run Derby follows in July. Nielsen is measuring both.

NBC/Peacock

NBC is back in baseball for the first time since 2000, and the package it secured is genuinely comprehensive. The three-year deal — worth up to $200 million annually, with fees that fluctuate based on viewership — gives NBC 25 Sunday Night Baseball games per season, the entire Wild Card round, exclusive primetime windows on Opening Day and Labor Day, the Sunday morning Leadoff package on Peacock, and a July 5 roadblock in which every MLB game plays exclusively on NBC or Peacock. Jason Benetti calls Sunday Night Baseball alongside a rotating group of local analysts with ties to the teams playing that week, a format he pioneered on Peacock’s Sunday Leadoff package in 2022 and 2023. Thursday is NBC’s Opening Day, and Sunday is its first Sunday Night Baseball.

Fox

Fox remains the most stable presence in baseball’s national media landscape, and its 2026 package looks largely familiar. Baseball Night in America runs 24 Saturday primetime windows, running from March 28 through the End of the regular season, with a gap in late June and early July, almost certainly due to Fox’s World Cup commitments, which the network has called the biggest logistical undertaking in its history. All Fox games are exclusive to the network and won’t air on local RSNs, so MLB.tv is the only way to watch games not shown in your market. FS1 carries an additional 39 games. Joe Davis and John Smoltz return as the lead broadcast team. Fox also holds the World Series through 2028, plus both League Championship Series

ESPN

ESPN’s 2026 MLB package looks nothing like the one it walked away from. Rather than Sunday nights and marquee events, ESPN went local, acquiring the in-market broadcast rights for six clubs whose local broadcasts are currently produced by the league: Cleveland, San Diego, Seattle, Minnesota, Arizona, and Colorado. The network also took over MLB.tv, housing the out-of-market subscription service within its new direct-to-consumer app, which has created considerable confusion for fans who now need an ESPN Unlimited subscription to purchase the package, unless they’re already auto-renewing from last season. The national package consists of 30 exclusive weeknight games, beginning April 15 on Jackie Robinson Day with Mets-Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, which Joe Buck will call. ESPN’s first-half schedule features multiple weeks with games on two separate weeknights, and three weeks with three weeknight games, including a 7/10 p.m. doubleheader.

TBS

TNT Sports’ Tuesday night package continues as one of the sport’s most consistent national windows. All 2026 TBS games air on Tuesdays under the MLB Tuesday branding, and the Yankees lead the first-half schedule with five appearances — the most of any team. Brian Anderson, who signed a multi-year extension with TNT Sports in October 2024, remains the lead play-by-play voice, working alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur in the booth. Adam Lefkoe and Lauren Shehadi rotate as studio hosts, with Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins, and Curtis Granderson serving as analysts. TBS also retains the NLDS and NLCS through 2028, keeping the postseason split with Fox intact.

Apple TV

Friday Night Baseball enters its fifth season on Apple TV+ in 2026 and isn’t going anywhere until at least 2028. Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, and Heidi Watney return as one crew, with Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker as the second. Two exclusive games every Friday, 25 weeks, no local blackouts, available in 60 countries. The fifth season opens March 27 with Angels-Astros and Guardians-Mariners.

The package has quietly become one of the better arguments for streaming baseball. Research firm Antenna found that baseball games accounted for six of Apple TV’s 10 biggest subscription drivers between April and September 2025 — a single Dodgers-Yankees game generated 722,000 new signups, more than any episode of The Morning Show. For a product that launched to reviews so bad that it was deemed “unlistenable” in year one, that’s a real turnaround.

MLB Network

Entering its 18th season, MLB Network remains the connective tissue that holds all of this together. The cable channel’s suite of studio programming — MLB Central, MLB Now, Intentional Talk, MLB Tonight, Big Inning, and Quick Pitch — returns in full, with Eric Hosmer and Kevin Kiermaier as the newest additions to its ever-growing analyst rotation. Live out-of-market games air throughout the season, starting with Tigers-Padres on Opening Day, and the Showcase package returns with weekly network-produced telecasts.

The big picture

As Drew Lerner wrote when the deals were announced, MLB saved face but not necessarily money. NBC and Netflix together are paying roughly $250 million annually for what ESPN had been paying $550 million for, and the league had to throw in additional inventory on top of the old package to get there. ESPN, meanwhile, is paying a similar $550 million annually for a package that is fundamentally different in character, built around local rights and MLB.tv rather than national marquee windows.

What MLB got in return is a presence on more platforms than it has ever had at once: Netflix, NBC, ESPN, Fox, TBS, Apple TV, and MLB Network all carrying games in 2026. There will be 47 over-the-air windows this season, a significant increase from last year. Whether that fragmentation helps or hurts the sport’s casual audience is the question the next three years will answer. The current deals all expire after 2028, when Fox and TNT’s agreements run out alongside the new ones, and baseball gets to renegotiate everything at once. Wednesday’s Opening Night on Netflix is the first data point in that argument.

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