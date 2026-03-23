Credit: Montreal Canadiens

Rodger Brulotte, a longtime voice of the Montreal Expos and beloved baseball commentator in Quebec, has died at the age of 79.

Best known for his signature home-run call “Bonsoir, elle est partie!” which roughly translates to “Good evening, it’s gone!” Brulotte was renowned not just as a broadcaster but also as a columnist.

Brulotte began working for the Montreal Expos in 1969 as a scout. He later worked in the public relations and marketing departments, helping create the team’s iconic mascot, “Youppi!” He started working in television in the early 1980s but came into his own on the radio, calling Expos games alongside Jacques Doucet for CKAC. In 1990, he moved to RDS and continued calling Expos games alongside Denis Casavant until the team left for Washington, D.C. in 2004. He joined TVA Sports’ Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts in 2011.

Most dramatic Spring Training moment ever?* Native Montreal son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks it off in front of 50,000 at the Big O on March 27, 2018. Jacques Doucet & Rodger Brulotte with the epic broadcast call. pic.twitter.com/1xVzERZQ9u — The Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) March 25, 2025

Brulotte underwent surgery last September to remove a cancerous tumour from his back, which unfortunately caused him to miss Toronto’s run to the 2025 World Series.