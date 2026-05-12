Credit: Houston Astros

René Cárdenas, the first Spanish-language broadcaster in Major League Baseball history, has died. He was 96.

Cárdenas, who was born in Nicaragua, began his MLB broadcasting career in 1958 by calling Los Angeles Dodgers games on the radio after the team relocated from Brooklyn. While there, he trained fellow legendary broadcaster Jaime Jarrín. In 1961, Cárdenas was hired by the Houston Colt .45s (now the Houston Astros) and called games for the franchise until 1975. After a brief stint calling games for the Texas Rangers in 1981, he returned to the Dodgers in 1982 and remained a beloved broadcaster with the club until 1998. Semi-retirement was brief as Cárdenas returned to radio to broadcast Astros games in 2007 and eventually made his American television debut with the Astros in 2008, broadcasting 15 games.

Cárdenas is a member of the Astros Hall of Fame and was a finalist last year for the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence.

The Dodgers and Astros all released statements, honoring and celebrating Cárdenas for his trailblazing efforts.

“With yesterday’s passing of René Cárdenas, we lost a true legend and pioneer in broadcasting,” the Astros said in a statement. “As the franchise’s first Spanish broadcaster, René had a tremendous impact on the success of the Colt .45s/Astros in Houston’s large Hispanic community and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to René’s family and loved ones.”

Tonight during pregame we held a moment of silence in honor of Rene Cardenas. As a 2024 Astros Hall of Fame inductee and a legend in the world of Spanish radio, his impact on the Astros organization and the baseball community will forever be remembered. pic.twitter.com/DZfx3p6ivb — Houston Astros (@astros) May 12, 2026

“We mourn the passing of René Cárdenas, who in 1958 with the Dodgers became the first full-time Spanish-language broadcaster in MLB history and would ultimately spend 21 years behind the mic for Los Angeles,” said the Dodgers in a statement. “We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Many more tributes poured in from around the baseball and broadcasting worlds.

The Hall of Fame remembers René Cárdenas, who passed away Sunday at the age of 96. Beginning in 1958 when the Dodgers arrived on the West Coast, Cárdenas pioneered Spanish language baseball as a broadcast director and announcer for Los Angeles, Houston and Texas. pic.twitter.com/0I5UaCl0ZF — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 11, 2026

My heart goes out to the entire Spanish-language baseball community today after René Cárdenas’ passing at 96. René was a pioneer in the industry and a truly delightful spirit. His impact will continue to be felt for decades to come. https://t.co/7hV4MCy7GL pic.twitter.com/itwtVG6KEh — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) May 11, 2026

RIP to pioneering broadcaster and Astros Hall of Fame member René Cárdenas https://t.co/DnPTnAoz1W — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 11, 2026

Today baseball lost a historic voice. ⚾🎙️ René Cárdenas passed away at the age of 96. A legendary broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. To me, he was not only a colleague… he was family. 🙏 Rest in peace. @astros pic.twitter.com/lgEKME3rtC — Francisco Romero (@FRomeroAstros) May 11, 2026