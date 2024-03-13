Credit: Foul Territory

Trevor May, the longtime MLB relief pitcher turned Twitch streamer, is joining Foul Territory as a regular co-host and contributor this season.

May announced the move in his first show with the FT crew on Tuesday, explaining his passion for creating digital content for MLB fans and filling in the gaps where baseball executives are missing.

“It’s almost like the average age of a baseball viewer goes up one year every year,” May explained. “That’s usually not a good sign, and there are younger people who like baseball, they just are not in those places that baseball has traditionally been, and figuring out how to meet them is one of the hardest things to do.”

May has racked up more than 56,000 subscribers on his personal YouTube channel and nearly 200,000 followers on Twitch, where he streams himself playing video games three times a week.

As a result of his work on those channels during his playing days, May has connected directly with younger fans. While he sees progress from MLB to connect with fans online, he has pretty solid evidence that doing it himself works well, too.

“Baseball can do a better job there,” May said on FT announcing his move. “They’re trying, but it’s up to people like us to do most of it.”

In addition to regular hosts AJ Pierzynski and Erik Kratz who join anchor Scott Braun nearly daily, FT has a rotating cast of regulars including Todd Frazier, Adam Jones, Lorenzo Cain, Brock Holt, and Jason Kipnis. They have used deals with the MLB Alumni Association, BetMGM, and content partnerships with Ken Rosenthal and the athlete cast to grow steadily over their first year.

Given May’s preexisting audience and off-the-cuff takery, he’s a natural fit as FT begins another season.

