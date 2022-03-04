Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is suing Deadspin for defamation.

Today I filed a defamation lawsuit against Deadspin in the Southern District of New York for knowingly publishing false information. You can read the complaint here: https://t.co/lmS43VlZYG — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 3, 2022

Bauer’s lawsuit claims that Deadspin managing editor Chris Baud’s articles were written “with the purpose of humiliating him and ruining his baseball career.” Over the summer, Bauer was accused of sexual assault, though charges were never filed.

In a July article, Baud stated Bauer fractured the skull of his accuser, which came from an article by The Athletic. That source article was corrected before Baud’s post went live, and numerous outlets corrected their initial reporting. Deadspin and Baud eventually updated their article, though Bauer’s filing calls the changes “wholly inadequate.”

Additionally, the lawsuit goes on to claim Deadspin had a “campaign of harassing and targeting” Bauer, citing several articles from over the years.

Bauer is seeking “in excess of $75,000” in compensatory and punitive damages.