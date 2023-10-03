Trevor Bauer settles lawsuits with initial sexual assault accuser

Trevor Bauer, who spent this season playing baseball in Japan after serving out a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, agreed to settle his lawsuits with Lindsey Hill, who accused him of sexual assault in 2021.
After Hill initially accused Bauer of assault, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher sued her and her attorney for defamation in 2022. She then countersued him for sexual battery.
According to The Washington Post, court documents filed Monday say that neither party is paying to settle the case and both Bauer and Hill will handle their own attorneys’ fees. Both sides also continue to deny each other’s claims.
Hill’s insurance company, which was covering her defense, will pay her $300,000, per a separate agreement.
Hill’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said it was an “outstanding resolution for Lindsey,” adding “neither Lindsey nor anyone on her behalf paid anything to Bauer. Not a single dollar. Even better, Lindsey received $300,000 from her insurance company. Based on that payment, Lindsey agreed to settle the lawsuit.”
“I’m finally free from his grip, and to be able to move forward with my life is better than anything money could ever give me, truly,” Hill said in an interview.
Bauer’s attorneys Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley said in a statement that the settlement meant “Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball.”
Bauer posted a video on YouTube and read text messages reportedly from Hill that he claims are evidence that her goal was to defraud him. The lawsuit “was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name,” he said.
“Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than Lindsey Hill could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in,” Bauer said. “But the lawsuit was never about the money for me.”
Hill requested a restraining order against Bauer in June 2021, claiming that he strangled and punched her during sex without her consent. A judge denied that request and prosecutors declined to charge Bauer.
A separate accuser in Ohio also sought a temporary restraining order against Bauer in 2020, per the Post. A third woman also told the outlet that Bauer choked her without her consent and anally penetrated her while unconscious. A fourth woman accused Bauer of sexual assault in Arizona this year and he countersued her for fraud. Bauer has denied all claims.
Bauer has also been involved in various legal fights over the reporting and coverage of the allegations. He sued Deadspin and The Athletic over coverage. After a court ruled in Deadspin’s favor, Bauer dropped his appeal in May. He later settled the lawsuit against The Athletic and writer Molly Knight after clarifications were added to the initial report.
MLB initially suspended Bauer for two seasons. Following a seven-month hearing, that suspension was reduced to 194 games and the former Cy Young pitcher is eligible to play in the league. As of yet, no MLB teams have signed him since the Dodgers released him following the end of his suspension. Bauer went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA in Japan this past season.
“I can’t stop Trevor Bauer ever,” Hill told WaPo. “But if I make him think twice before doing that again, it’s totally worth it.”