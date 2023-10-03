Trevor Bauer settles lawsuits with initial sexual assault accuser

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Bauer, who spent this season playing baseball in Japan after serving out a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, agreed to settle his lawsuits with Lindsey Hill, who accused him of sexual assault in 2021.

After Hill initially accused Bauer of assault, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher sued her and her attorney for defamation in 2022. She then countersued him for sexual battery.

According to The Washington Post, court documents filed Monday say that neither party is paying to settle the case and both Bauer and Hill will handle their own attorneys’ fees. Both sides also continue to deny each other’s claims.