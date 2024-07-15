ESPN’s interview with No. 1 MLB Draft pick Travis Bazzana had some technical difficulties.

The MLB Draft will never be the TV spectacle fans get with the NFL or NBA drafts, for obvious reasons, but ESPN and MLB have made an effort to pump some excitement into the event.

ESPN and MLB Network both televised the 2024 MLB Draft Sunday night, and the networks had the atmosphere for a great show.

Unfortunately things didn’t go according to script early, when ESPN tried to interview the draft’s No. 1 pick, Travis Bazzana, the Oregon State infielder chosen by the Cleveland Guardians.

ESPN host Karl Ravech, at the draft in Fort Worth, Texas, occupied a split screen with Bazzana, watching the event in Oregon.

“We now welcome the No. 1 draft pick, Travis Bazzana, he joins us here as we continue our coverage. Travis can you hear me, and if so, congratulations on being the No. 1 pick. What does that mean to you?”

Bazzana continued staring intently at his TV screen, not responding, and it became clear there was a technical issue.

“Travis, not sure he can hear me, but we’ll get back to him and fix that,” Ravech said.



The issue was not on ESPN’s end, as MLB Network also set up Bazzana for an interview. After a few seconds of dead air, the interview proceeded, although with some delays.

MLB Network also had technical issues with Travis Bazzana during an interview. ⚾️📺🎙️ #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/3thBZHx501 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024



ESPN later conducted a successful interview with the young star as well.

[ESPN]