Tony Kemp quickly became a beloved figure within the Athletics organization in his four years with the team. And on Monday, it was revealed that Kemp will now transition to a broadcasting role within the organization.

In May, Kemp officially called it quits on his MLB career after nine years spent across four different organizations. And it didn’t take him too long to figure out his second act after baseball.

In a post on X, Athletics beat reporter Martin Gallegos revealed that Kemp will be joining the team’s pre and postgame coverage in the NBC Sports California studio. Additionally, he will later serve as a color analyst in the booth for both the radio and TV broadcasts this summer as he gains experience.

It sound as if Kemp will largely be utilized similarly to how he was used as a player with the Athletics, where versatility was his greatest strength as a utility player who could play both outfield and infield.

Interestingly, Kemp believes that versatility he displayed on the field will give him a unique perspective fans will hopefully appreciate, which he highlighted in his on-air debut on the A’s Cast pregame show alongside Chris Townsend ahead of Monday’s game between against the Houston Astros.

“Yeah, we walked about it earlier,” said Kemp. “Just very fortunate and blessed to be in this opportunity. To be home was amazing. To get the call from the A’s to come and do something like this. I always wanted to talk the game. I think it’s a cool perspective to have from a utility player standpoint. I’m not saying I’m gonna be in the Hall of Fame by any means. But I wore a lot of different hats, lot of different gloves. So, just to be able to see the game and give that perspective, I think will be good.”

While Monday’s game is Kemp’s official debut as an MLB broadcaster, he does come into the role with some experience, calling a number of college baseball games involving the Vanderbilt Commodores on SEC Network+ this season.