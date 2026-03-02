Credit: @THUT14 on X

Tommy Hutton isn’t going anywhere just yet, but the end of the 2026 season will mark the last time he sits in the Marlins broadcast booth. On Monday, the organization announced that its longest-tenured television analyst would be retiring at season’s end.

“Calling Marlins games and being part of this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Hutton said in the release. “I’m deeply grateful to the fans, players, coaches, and everyone who has supported me all these years. While it’s bittersweet to know 2026 will be my final season, I’m looking forward to treasuring every moment in the booth with this great organization.”

Thank you, Tommy.🎙️ After the 2026 season, the legendary Tommy Hutton will step away from the mic. His voice has echoed through decades of Marlins history and has meant so much to generations of fans. This year, we celebrate his legacy. pic.twitter.com/qsSjRXxZg8 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 2, 2026

Hutton’s path to South Florida was a circuitous one. He began his time in the booth in 1982 with the Montreal Expos, just a year after hanging up his cleats. He then went through the Yankees and Blue Jays booths through the ’80s and ’90s, picked up national work for ESPN, ABC, and NBC along the way — including calls during the 1995 ALDS — before landing with the Florida Marlins in time for their inaugural television season in 1997.

He’s been there, in some form, ever since.

In November 2015, Hutton was informed that his contract would not be renewed. Hutton hadn’t done anything wrong, other than the fact that then-owner Jeffery Loria found him to be “too negative.” He was popular, he was respected, and losing him felt like another casualty of an ownership group that seemed more interested in cutting costs than building goodwill.

“All I got was we’ve made a decision to go in another direction,” he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald at the time. “They insisted it wasn’t about budget. I was surprised and shocked the way it was handled given the fact it was two months into the offseason and a couple days before Thanksgiving.”

Then, in June 2018, the Marlins called.

It started small. Hutton came back as a pregame and postgame analyst for a handful of games. He gradually worked his way back into the broadcast rotation, eventually returning to the in-game analyst role he’d always held, working alongside Paul Severino and now Kyle Sielaff. This season, he’s scheduled to work around 60 game broadcasts — alongside Sielaff — as part of a three-person analyst rotation that includes Jeff Nelson and Gaby Sanchez.

“Tommy has been the voice of Marlins baseball for an entire generation of fans in South Florida,” said Marlins chairman, principal owner, and control person Bruce Sherman. “Across a 61-year professional baseball career, including 12 seasons as a Major League player and more than 40 years in broadcasting, he has represented the game with authenticity, insight, and integrity. His impact on this franchise and this community is lasting. We are proud to celebrate his extraordinary career alongside our fans.”