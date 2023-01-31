The Atlanta Braves haven’t replaced former play by play announcer Chip Caray yet, but the candidate pool appears to be thinning.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Tom Hart of ESPN and SEC Network is “a top finalist” for the position. Additionally, Bowman reports that incumbent Braves radio voice Ben Ingram will seemingly be sticking to that gig.

Tom Hart remains a top finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Braves' television booth. Sounds like Ben Ingram will remain in his preferred role on the radio side. Ben is as good as it gets on radio. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 31, 2023

Hart, Ingram, and veteran broadcaster Rich Waltz were all mentioned last week by Bowman as replacement possibilities for Caray, who was announced as the new voice of the Cardinals on Bally Sports Midwest Monday.

During his time covering the Braves on what was then Fox Sports South, Hart worked as an in-game reporter and shoulder programming host and became incredibly popular among Braves fans. Since 2017, he’s been the main play by play voice of college football on SEC Network, working with Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic. During his time with ESPN and SEC Network, he’s also called college basketball, college baseball, and MLB games.

If the Braves and Bally Sports South are able to bring Hart aboard, it’ll be a home run hire. Last week, I called him the “aspirational hire” because of his national profile and the shorter timeframe in which the Braves would need to get a deal done. Now that he’s emerging as a “top finalist,” maybe he wouldn’t be so aspirational after all.