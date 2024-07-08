Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby is getting a makeover, and so is ESPN’s coverage.

This year’s Derby will look slightly different than what fans have grown accustomed to in recent years. The format will differ somewhat from recent years, and ESPN’s broadcast gets a new face in the booth on Monday, July 15. While the shift isn’t as significant as the 2015 “Outs” system change, it promises fresh perspectives.

The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans reported Monday that Todd Frazier will join ESPN’s broadcast crew of Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez.

Source: 2015 Home Run Derby champ Todd Frazier is joining ESPN’s broadcast crew of Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez for next Monday’s Home Run Derby @FlavaFraz21 — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) July 8, 2024

Frazier won the 2015 HR Derby with the Cincinnati Reds, and the Midsummer Classic was hosted at Great American Ballpark. The former Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Mets third baseman will be able to provide insight, as he’s won the Derby before, although it was under a different set of rules.

Since February 2023, Frazier has been a rising voice in baseball media with his role on the Foul Territory show, analysis for the YES Network, and Little League World Series broadcasts. This new role with ESPN expands his involvement in Major League Baseball coverage, and his presence promises to be a welcome change of pace for viewers tuning into the Derby.

While Chris Berman isn’t walking through that door, Frazier’s experience and energy could offer a fresh take on the Midsummer Classic’s festivities.

[C.Trent Rosecrans]