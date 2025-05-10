Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Cobb poses for a photo during picture day of spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Photo Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to Friday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, media members in the Comerica Park press box dealt with some unforeseen drama when it came to filming a simulated pitching session for injured starting pitcher Alex Cobb.

The Tigers gave the veteran right-hander a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason, hoping to see him become a fixture in the team’s rotation. But unfortunately, a right hip injury, which he has dealt with each of the last two seasons as well, has kept him off the mound entirely thus far this season.

After previously being shut down from throwing after receiving an epidural injection to aid in his recovery, Cobb threw just under 30 pitches in a two-inning throwing session with live batters.

But according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, someone within the Tigers organization didn’t allow media members in the press box to record the pitching session, forcing the TV crew to stop setting up and leave.

Drama today at Comerica Park: The #Tigers tried to clear the press box during Alex Cobb’s live batting practice session — including two independent reporters. The TV crew was forced to stop setting up and leave, but the reporters stayed put. Cobb threw two simulated innings. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 9, 2025

It’s unclear exactly why the Tigers organization didn’t want the Tigers TV crew to film the session. But perhaps one theory on the matter is that they may not have wanted information on Cobb’s injury appears to still be affecting him.

Despite Tigers manager A.J. Hinch declaring after the session that Cobb is “trending up” and that his simulated session was a “step forward”, there were some differing opinions of how Cobb’s session went from Tigers reporters in Comerica Park.

In particular, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News detailed in a post on social media that Cobb didn’t look great moving off the mound when he was fielding a ground ball.

“Alex Cobb, throwing a live BP, did not look comfortable covering first base on a grounder to the right side,” wrote McCosky. “He’s coming back from a hip procedure. Seemed like he was throwing it OK. Moving off the mound, not so much.”

Alex Cobb, throwing a live BP, did not look comfortable covering first base on a grounder to the right side. He’s coming back from a hip procedure. Seemed like he was throwing it OK. Moving off the mound, not so much. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 9, 2025

Maybe there is an alternative reason for the organization not allowing the TV crew to film Cobb’s session. But considering the fact that Tigers fans want some answers as to when Cobb may finally make his debut this season, being able to see how his session went would have been nice.