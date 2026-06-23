Credit: Detroit SportsNet

Monday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees encountered an unusual delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Tigers announcers Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks made the most of it.

The Yankees, led by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., noticed a dirt cam sticking up out of the ground in the infield.

As Chisholm and company stepped on and kicked the dirt cam, the always entertaining Benetti and Dirks offered commentary from the perspective of the helpless dirt cam on the Detroit SportsNet broadcast.

dirt cams have feelings too pic.twitter.com/JboNtqRCMR — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 22, 2026

Benetti: “Hey! Guys! Guys! I’m just trying to do my job! No! Hey! What are we doing?! I’m just trying to work here!”

Dirks: “Get away from me! Hey! Quit stepping on me! No! No! Ow! Ow!”

Benetti: “Hey guys! How you doing?”

Dirks: “Why you trying to cover me up? No! Help! Help!”

Benetti: “No, I can’t see! Hey! I’m just trying to watch the game! This is an obstructed view seat now! It doesn’t say that on the ticket! What do I look like, a campfire?”

This turned into a dirt-cam delay of more than six minutes.

6 minute and 20 second delay because a camera was sticking up out of the ground pic.twitter.com/SZ9T4qKlqL — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 22, 2026

The Tigers came through in honor of the beaten-up dirt cam — and in honor of the impassioned efforts of Benetti and Dirks — with a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Benetti — who’s also the voice of Sunday Night Baseball for NBC — and Dirks form a Tigers booth that has continued to rise in the annual Awful Announcing MLB local broadcaster rankings (as voted by readers). They blend sharp commentary with great personality and humor to create an enjoyable viewing experience for Tigers fans, even in a disappointing season like this one (Detroit improved to 34-44 with the win).