Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area.

Wednesday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers was briefly delayed when someone in the Comerica Park grounds crew suffered an injury. And while he was being tended to, the injured party let the television cameras know that he thought they were No. 1 — in a manner of speaking.

As the Tigers were on the field for the start of the eighth inning, the grounds crew was raking the infield dirt. One member of the crew fell and suffered an injury to his leg. The injury was serious enough that he was unable to get up and needed medical attention. The NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast eventually went to a camera angle directly in front of the injured crew member.

“So, we’re gonna have a little bit of a delay here,” play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming said. “You do not see that very often.”

A member of the Comerica Park grounds crew was hurt between innings. While on the ground, he flipped off the cameras. pic.twitter.com/jZktvlHsiI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 28, 2025

As Flemming said that, the crewman, realizing the camera was on him, flipped the camera off. He kept his middle finger up until a member of the training staff realized it and set the injured man’s hand down.

“You can’t do that,” Flemming said, as color analyst Hunter Pence chuckled.