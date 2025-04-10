Credit: FanDuel Sports Network and Sony Pictures

Eagled-eyed fans noticed the Detroit Tigers had broken out a new celebratory move early in the 2025 MLB season, making a sawing motion on one of their arms following an extra base hit.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit sideline reporter Daniella Bruce did some digging and found the move’s origin, a reference to a particular character in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man.

During Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, Dillon Dingler doubled in the bottom of the seventh. After arriving at second base, he raised his arms and made that sawing motion back towards the dugout. That was the cue that play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti needed to prompt Bruce’s explanation.

“You saw the celebration at second base,” said Benetti. “Daniela, you finally asked what that celebration is.”

“Oh, yeah. I’ve been waiting for this answer. I always love to hear the new celly story,” said Bruce. “That’s actually from the original Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire. Going back a few years, Macho Man [Randy Savage] has an appearance in there, and his name is Bonesaw in the movie, if you remember the scene. Jason, you and I got a refresher earlier today, watching the scene from the movie. If you look, he’s sawing his bone. That’s the Bonesaw signal. That’s when Spider-Man steps into the ring with Bonesaw. That’s where that came from.”

The Bonesaw move comes from a fan in the crowd watching the wrestler defeat his opponent before taking on Spider-Man. You can see the reference below at

Zach McKinstry was the only other Tigers player to break out the Bonesaw on Wednesday. However, players have also been seen using it rounding third on home runs during the series.