Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks Andy Dirks doffs his cap alongside Jason Bentti. Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Broadcasters always look for unique ways to describe plays for the home audience. But there’s a fine line between “that’s an interesting way to describe that” and “wait, what did he just say?”

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Andy Dirks brings a playful quality to his calls alongside Jason Benetti on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. On Saturday, that playfulness veered into “Phrasing!” territory.

The Tigers led the Minnesota Twins 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st when Trevor Larnach stepped to the plate. The previous batter, Carlos Correa, got jammed up on an inside pitch by Detroit’s Jackson Jobe. Benetti and Dirks were still discussing the effectiveness of that pitch as Larnach began batting.

“That was a two-seamer that he threw,” said Benetti, of Jobe’s two-seam fastball. “Statcast said two-seamer.”

“100% that was a two-seamer,” added Dirks. “Seamin’ right up in on them hands… gooood night.”

