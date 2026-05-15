Andy Dirks doffs his cap alongside Jason Benetti. Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

The Detroit Tigers lost 9-4 to the New York Mets on Thursday after the Tigers squandered an early three-run lead, completing a three-game sweep for New York. The Mets broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning, and Tigers fans may spend a few days lamenting what could’ve been after having their own baserunners somewhat questionably removed from the basepaths shortly prior.

The top of the fourth saw second baseman Gage Workman being thrown out at third, despite appearing to be obviously safe to the naked eye. Even after a video review, it was determined that there was “clear and convincing” evidence that Workman was tagged out.

@mlb reviewed this call and confirmed the out call on the field. Can clearly see daylight between 3B’s glove and sliding Gage Workman. Maybe one of the worst blown reviews I’ve seen. “Clear and convincing” evidence. pic.twitter.com/A1QyPNqGyv — Ryan Frame (@ryaniframe) May 14, 2026

Detroit’s basepath issues compounded in the fifth.

After outfielder Wenceel Perez was initially called safe, video replay overturned the call and ruled that he was caught stealing at first. The Tigers’ broadcast booth, which includes the well-respected Jason Benetti, was incredulous after the overturn.

“This is gonna get ugly in a hurry,” color commentator Andy Dirks said.

“I’ll tell you what, the Tigers have a good right to believe that something isn’t on their side right now, whether it’s the baseball gods or whatever,” Benetti, Detroit’s play-by-play analyst, added. “The first one was ridiculous. The first one should have been safe. This one, I just don’t know that we’ve seen clear proof of anything.”

Tigers broadcast are furious and begin to question the baseball gods 👀 pic.twitter.com/toRNZUJE72 — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) May 14, 2026

“No,” Dirks responded, at just as much of a loss. “If that one wasn’t clear proof at third, how do you have clear proof at first?… I’m just beside myself with trying to understand what these rules mean and who’s got discretion of what.”

After sitting with the overturn for a moment, Benetti acknowledged that the replay center in New York may have had access to a camera angle that they weren’t yet privy to. For his part, Dirks still couldn’t believe there wasn’t enough to overturn the call at third the previous inning, but enough to make this one. Whatever the case, it’s safe to say the Tigers are more than happy to be leaving the not-so-friendly confines of Citi Field.